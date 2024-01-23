Strategic Education, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Strategic Education in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,660,000 after buying an additional 99,637 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 20.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

