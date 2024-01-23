Streakk Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,061.24 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $327,534.89 and approximately $24,061.24 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.03456581 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $26,184.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

