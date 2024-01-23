Strs Ohio Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $756 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,225.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,225.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $76,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $706,025.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

