Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,592 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 0.4 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.33. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems



Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

