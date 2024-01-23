Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $200.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software traded as high as $165.54 and last traded at $164.95, with a volume of 68871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.10.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.04.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

