Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Tanger worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tanger Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.54%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

