TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,300 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CASH stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.