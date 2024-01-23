TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Livent were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Livent by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Livent by 51.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 87,113 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Livent by 65.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 223,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 88,344 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

