TD Asset Management Inc Has $507,000 Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NOW were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Stock Up 2.3 %

NOW stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.42. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.30 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Susquehanna raised their price target on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNOW

About NOW

(Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.