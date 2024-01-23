TD Asset Management Inc Has $576,000 Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 80.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MYE opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.74 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYE. StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

