TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Titan International were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:TWI opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Titan International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

