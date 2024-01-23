TD Asset Management Inc Sells 9,000 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $252,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $153.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $164.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.