Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,208 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in MYR Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

MYR Group Company Profile



MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

