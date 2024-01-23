Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $5,771,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

