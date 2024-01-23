Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $252.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.72 and its 200 day moving average is $247.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,743.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,435 shares of company stock worth $319,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.