Terra Classic 1-Day Volume Hits $76.11 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $529.98 million and $76.11 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002379 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001475 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,812,749,345,201 coins and its circulating supply is 5,790,321,290,100 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

