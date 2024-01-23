Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. On average, analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Territorial Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.