The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $156.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

