The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.39.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 6.16%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

