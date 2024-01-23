The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Times were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.