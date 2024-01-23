The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,649,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $56,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,689 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

