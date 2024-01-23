The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 223.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,633,514.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,418. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

Get Our Latest Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.