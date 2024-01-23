The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $63,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

