The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $53,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMB opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.