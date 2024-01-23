Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $255.37 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $255.37 million and approximately $39.80 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00024896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.69 or 1.00149075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00203199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02736569 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $28,484,505.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

