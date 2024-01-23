TKG Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

