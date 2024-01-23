Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 229 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,239,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average is $128.19.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

