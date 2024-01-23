Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 393 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 150.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $191.51 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $194.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

