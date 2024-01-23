Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 409 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

