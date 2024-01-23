Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $134.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

