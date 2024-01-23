Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lennar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 171,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lennar by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 101,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lennar by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 814,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,028,000 after purchasing an additional 101,484 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.04. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.