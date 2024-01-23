Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 507 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $248.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $252.60.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.