Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after buying an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Block by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SQ opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

