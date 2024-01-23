Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $305.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

