Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lwmg LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 106.0% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

