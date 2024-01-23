Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $122.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

