Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $621,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $468.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.84 and a 200-day moving average of $383.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

