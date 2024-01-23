Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $631,000 Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.36.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $590.30 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.23 and a fifty-two week high of $598.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

