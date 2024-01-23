Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $679,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,538 shares of company stock worth $1,092,031 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.