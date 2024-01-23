Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $755,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

AMP stock opened at $387.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.01 and its 200 day moving average is $346.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $388.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.