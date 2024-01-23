Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $762,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

