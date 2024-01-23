Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.