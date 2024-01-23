Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.3% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 306.3% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

