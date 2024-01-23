Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $661,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TRV stock opened at $213.89 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.08.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

