Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,600 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after acquiring an additional 585,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $109.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

