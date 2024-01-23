Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 410 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $132.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $136.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $15,262,768.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,699,146.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,445,015. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

