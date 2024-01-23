Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 737 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.79.

Shares of DLR opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $142.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

