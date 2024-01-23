Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

