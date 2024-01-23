Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

