Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 20,558 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.